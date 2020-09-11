Calcasieu Police Jury lifts mandatory evacuation order

“Residents who want to return to Calcasieu Parish must understand that basic services remain limited in much of the parish,” the police jury said in a statement. “Residents need to know the status of services in their area before deciding to return home. If you do decide to return, we recommend that you look at your property, handle any temporary needs on the property and be prepared to return to evacuation until services are more fully restored (so strongly consider not checking out of the hotel where you are staying).”