Calcasieu Police Jury lifts mandatory evacuation order

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the parish’s mandatory evacuation.
The evacuation had been in place since Aug. 25, prior to Hurricane Laura.
Police Jury President Tony Guillory announced Friday at a news conference that the order was being lifted.
A curfew remains in effect from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily.
While the evacuation order was lifted, parish officials warned that services in the parish are limited and that residents must be self-sufficient if they return.
“Residents who want to return to Calcasieu Parish must understand that basic services remain limited in much of the parish,” the police jury said in a statement. “Residents need to know the status of services in their area before deciding to return home. If you do decide to return, we recommend that you look at your property, handle any temporary needs on the property and be prepared to return to evacuation until services are more fully restored (so strongly consider not checking out of the hotel where you are staying).”
“Residents who return to Calcasieu Parish and decide to stay must be self-sufficient.”
For more information on what the lifting of the mandatory evacuation means, visit calcasieuparish.gov.
