World Central Kitchen & the National Guard team up at the Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As many Lake Charles residents are still without power, the need for food and water is becoming crucial.
Everyday, more than two thousand people line up at the Lake Charles Civic Center, where organizations are providing essentials to those who need it most.
“When we came home it was like we couldn’t even recognize basically where we lived. You couldn’t tell it was Westlake. I’ve been there 53 years and I’ve never seen anything like that,” explained Robert Williamson.
“The first couple of weeks, I was like well I have food from my freezer that I was able to save so I was cooking and stuff but then I realized everything takes so much longer to do. Just your normal day to day things and plus you add in all the clean up and things we have to deal with,” said Christi Crane.
“We’ve been here at the Civic Center for just over a week with the National Guard and we have cars rolling through here all day," said World Central Kitchen Relief Operations Lead Lucy Shupak. "The National Guard is giving out water, ice and tarps and then folks come to us and they pick up trays of food to take home. Since Power is still out in Lake Charles, it’s been just busy all day.”
“If it weren’t for them, I’d tell you it’d be really, really, really hard. If it wasn’t for the national guard doing what they’re doing. We come and we get ice, tarps every once in a while. The MRE’s, I can’t say enough about them, we got no place to cook unless we barbecue somewhere and barbecuing out in this heat is just killer,” Williamson stated.
“For us that’s what a hot plate of food is. Anything is good, we’ve had people coming up saying were just eating canned food in our car and just a hot, chef prepared, delicious, healthy meal goes so long for them,” said Shupak.
Both the National Guard and World Central Kitchen will be at the Civic Center everyday until 6 p.m.
