Waste Management routes running behind due to high volume

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waste Management trucks are filling rapidly, and residential garbage collection routes are running behind schedule due to the tremendous volume, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
The CPPJ says that some customers with Wednesday, Sept. 9, pickups were missed, but they will be picked up today, Sept. 10.
Collection routes for today, Sept. 10, are also running behind, and trucks may not reach all customers until Friday, Sept. 11. Waste Management will run routes on Saturday Sept. 12, to make up missed locations.
Residents in unincorporated areas (including Ward 1) whose garbage has not been collected by noon, the day after their scheduled pickup, may call Calcasieu Parish Public Works at 337-721-3700.
