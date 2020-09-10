Reopening plans for Allen Parish schools

By Davon Cole | September 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:47 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board has announced new reopening plans for their schools.

The following schools will have faculty and staff return on Monday, Sept. 14, and all students, at-home learners included, will return on Wednesday, Sept. 16:

· Elizabeth

· Kinder

· Oakdale

· Oberlin Schools

Reeves High School will have faculty and staff return on Monday, Sept. 21, and all students, at-home learners included, will return on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Fairview High School will have faculty and staff return on Monday, Sept. 28, and all students, at-home learners included, will return on Thursday, Oct. 1.

For more information visit HERE.

