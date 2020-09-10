Reopening plans for Allen Parish schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board has announced new reopening plans for their schools.
The following schools will have faculty and staff return on Monday, Sept. 14, and all students, at-home learners included, will return on Wednesday, Sept. 16:
· Elizabeth
· Kinder
· Oakdale
· Oberlin Schools
Reeves High School will have faculty and staff return on Monday, Sept. 21, and all students, at-home learners included, will return on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Fairview High School will have faculty and staff return on Monday, Sept. 28, and all students, at-home learners included, will return on Thursday, Oct. 1.
