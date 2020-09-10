Out-of-state company brings help to Lake Area chainsaw owners

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One out-of-state saw chain company is helping hard working chainsaw owners in Lake Charles clean up fallen trees by sharpening their chains.
Specialists with Oregon Saw Chain Manufacturing Corporation are in Lake Charles helping residents in the clean-up process by sharpening saw chains for free.
“We are here to help out the community and sharpen saw chains for towns, municipalities, the city and residents. Anybody who needs help with their saw, we’ll try to help."
Oregon’s Millard Kidder says there’s so much work to be done, and residents who decide to clean their yards on their own should be able to do it safely.
“With all the trees down in the area, professionals can’t get there in a timely manner, they’re busy too.”
Kidder says they’ve sharpened around 2,000 chains so far.
Lake Charles native, David Chambers, says he has already cut down dozens of trees, and this service has been a huge help to him.
“There’s a shortage of chainsaws in Lake Charles, so if we couldn’t get them sharpened, we would be out of business. We wouldn’t be able to cut any wood.”
Kidder says the process is simple.
“We have a bench set up over here where they can take their chain off of their chainsaw, and then we will label the chain with their name and phone number," Kidder said. They might have two or three, one, who knows. We will label it. Then, we will sharpen it, and then, we’ll re-label it. We’ll send it off to the side on a rack we have over here, and then they’ll come back.”
Kidder says he hopes this service will help keep everyone a little safer as they work hard cleaning the community.
The free saw chain sharpening is taking place in front of Sale Street Baptist in Lake Charles, and it will continue through the weekend or until demand slows.
