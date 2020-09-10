Local singer/songwriter writes song inspired by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While Hurricane Laura brought devastation to Southwest Louisiana, 21-year-old singer/songwriter Colby Suire channeled the mixed emotions of returning into inspiration in his new song, “I Don’t Wanna Leave.”
“Whenever I saw you know the live feeds of the devastation going on in Lake Charles, it kind of just, that’s when the emotions started rolling in and I just kind started piecing everything together and finishing the production,” Suire said.
The song is a part of his new album, Home; Picking Up the Pieces which releases in November.
He wasn’t intending to release the song now, but a little over a week after releasing it on Facebook, his song has over 8,000 views and nearly 100 shares, a response he wasn’t expecting.
“When I write a song, I try to relate to the reality of our world that’s going on around us and I figured that people could relate to it, especially now more than ever,” Suire said.
The lyrics, which mention his brother and mother, are inspired by his own uncertainty of the future.
"You know we’re a very tight family, Suire said. “We love each other very much. We grew up very close to each other. It took a hurricane to really displace us and get us all separated.”
Despite the uncertainty, he, like the rest of Southwest Louisiana is choosing to focus on the bright side.
“You gotta look at it as a blessing in disguise, you know, cause if you don’t, you’re going to be sad all the time,” Suire said. “You got to just keep going.”
