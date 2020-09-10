Lake Charles woman accused of setting two house fires

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 20-year-old Lake Charles woman is accused of setting two houses on First Avenue on fire.
Sonzelet Kennon was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of simple arson and one count of unauthorized entry of a dwelling during an emergency or disaster.
The Lake Charles Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau contacted the Office of the State Fire Marshal on Sept. 5 regarding multiple fire calls within a two-block radius over the prior two days, according to Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the Fire Marshal.
Firefighters saw the same female leaving each scene upon their arrival, Rodrigue said. That and other circumstances caused suspicion.
Investigators assessed scenes in the 400 and 500 blocks of First Avenue and determined at least two of the fires were intentionally set.
Kennon was identified as a suspect and Lake Charles police were able to locate and detain her.
In an interview with State Fire Marshal deputies, Kennon admitted to being inside of the one of the homes around the time the fire began. She was then arrested.
This investigation is ongoing.
