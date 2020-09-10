Hurricane Laura’s impact on the deaf community in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, there’s a lot of information and resources to keep up with, and for the average person, it may seem like a lot. However, for one community, navigating the storm, on top of a pandemic, is even more challenging.
“We’re all dealing with COVID still and so people were feeling isolated. We wanted to make sure that the deaf community has access.”
In the middle of a natural disaster, coupled with a global pandemic, serving all communities is critical.
“We turn on the tv and we hear a story, and we process it and that’s the information. Unless there’s captions or unless there’s an interpreter, the deaf community doesn’t have access to that information.”
Utilizing the help of her daughter, who’s a member of the deaf community, SWLA Health Services CEO, Jayvon Muhammad, says meeting the specific needs of everyone can be challenging, but a little perspective goes a long way.
“One example is the water came on. We were all excited about the water, because we could flush the toilet," Muhammad said. "But the water wasn’t drinkable. How do you get that information quickly to a community that gets their water turned on, and they want to use it? So it really is an information circuit, and then, just helping them to have dignity.”
Since the storm, the center has made contact with at least 45 deaf residents to provide help, whether it be by FaceTime or in person.
“Access to mental health services and just the same things that we have access to, because they have the same need.”
Operating with what little space they have left, Muhammad says Hurricane Laura may have taken much of their building but not their ability to serve the community.
“The Hurricane caused us to lose almost 30,000 square feet of space that we use. Our medical side of the building was destroyed," said Muhammad. "That means our pharmacy was destroyed, our lab was destroyed, our WIC department was destroyed and all of our medical space. We are just really working in the moment, and shifting our operations so that we can make sure that people still get what they need.”
Muhammad says any member of the deaf community that’s looking for help right now can reach out directly to her daughter, Desjunae Ross on Facebook.
She says FEMA, along with the Louisiana Deaf Association, has also contacted the center about providing more help within the coming days.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.