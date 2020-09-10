Health tent open for COVID-19 tests, Tetanus & Hepatitis shots

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A lot of people are in Southwest Louisiana cleaning up their homes and with it can come injuries.
If you get hurt and happen to need a Tetanus or Hepatitis shot, we have where they are available.
Good is being done all over Southwest Louisiana, including within the health care system.
The Office of Public Health has teamed up with the Louisiana National Guard to help those in need even more.
A tent is set up on McNeese Street where COVID tests, Tetanus shots, and Hepatitis A and B vaccines are being distributed.
“We started the COVID testing a few days after the storm. Partnered with Lang. The COVID testing sites work similarly to what we were doing before the storm where it’s a drive through for anyone who needs a test," says Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, regional medical director for Region 5. "The vaccinations were set up a few days later because we knew there would be a need in the community for access to those. Especially for those working outside who get cuts and scrapes or step on nails. Everything that happens after the storm. So, we went ahead and code located those together to make it easy and convenient.”
The best part about all of this is, it’s free.
“I definitely think this was needed in the community due to the lack of infrastructure we had immediately following the storm. I think folks were glad we were able to provide this service.”
The location for the testing site will be moving next week to the campus of the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit. It will be set up in their parking lot.
Dr. Cavanaugh does not anticipate COVID testing in the community to go away anytime soon, but as of right now the emergency vaccine services are available until next Friday. Though, she did say if the vaccines are still needed, they will continue.
Of course, once power is back on people will be able to get those vaccines how they would normally.
