Green keeps spreading on outage maps, but plenty of work still to be done

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The green on the outage maps continues to grow.
Two weeks after Hurricane Laura wrecked the electrical infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana, electricity continues to return in the area.
Around 10,000 more residents received power Friday in Calcasieu, according to the Entergy outage map.
But 66,000 were still without power in the parish.
Beauregard Electric says it has restored power to 10,000 of its 43,000 members.
BECi says it is approaching the final stages of restoration in New Llano, Pickering, Anacoco Lake and Rosepine. Members in those four locations with continued outages are asked to call 1-800-367-0275.
Even with the progress, full restoration could be weeks away for some communities, General Manager Kevin Turner said.
Assisted by over 600 utility workers from several states, Jeff Davis Electric Company has restored power to roughly 4,400 of its 11,098 meters. But JDEC officials also caution that full restoration could take several weeks.
JDEC says it has secured two large generators to restore power to substations near Iowa and Manchester, adding power to an additional 1,300 homes and businesses.
BECi and JDEC rely on other power companies to supply power to their substations. The power won’t come back to local communities until other companies are able to rebuild the damaged transmission infrastructure.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.