FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return Friday, higher rain chances into the weekend and next week

Moving through the rest of this evening we can expect temperatures to slowly drop back into the middle 80′s with a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Any cooling showers or storms will be very limited and confined to the western portions of Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures overnight continue to fall and we can expect lows to be in the lower 70′s as we wake up on Friday morning. We start off with mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine, which will help to warm temperatures back into the lower 90′s for the afternoon. Moisture and clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and that will mean a little better chance at some showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The main takeaways from Friday is to continue to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated as it will be hot, but also have rain gear handy as there will be a few storms later in the day.