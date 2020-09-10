FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return Friday, higher rain chances into the weekend and next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A hot afternoon as temperatures have risen into the lower 90′s once again with heat indices climbing into the lower 100′s. Rain chances have been lower this afternoon and that will continue to be the case as we head into the evening.
Moving through the rest of this evening we can expect temperatures to slowly drop back into the middle 80′s with a mixture of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. Any cooling showers or storms will be very limited and confined to the western portions of Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures overnight continue to fall and we can expect lows to be in the lower 70′s as we wake up on Friday morning. We start off with mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine, which will help to warm temperatures back into the lower 90′s for the afternoon. Moisture and clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and that will mean a little better chance at some showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The main takeaways from Friday is to continue to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated as it will be hot, but also have rain gear handy as there will be a few storms later in the day.
As for the weekend, there are better rain chances as we watch tropical moisture moving in from the south. For both Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs will be relatively the same as we can expect upper 80′s to lower 90′s with a mixture of sun and clouds. While it won’t be a complete washout we can expect to see scattered storms returning during the afternoon and evening and then slowly winding down as we move into the overnight. Lows continue to hold steady as well as mornings will be in the middle 70′s for the majority of us with areas to the north in the lower 70′s.
Scattered showers and storms will continue to be the them as an area of disturbed weather will continue to bring moisture into Southwest Louisiana. You can always get the latest on the KPLC First Alert Weather App as to warnings as well as lightning in the area should that be in your area. We do see a slightly drier trend into late next week, but keep the rain gear handy as you clean up next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
