FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier through Friday but weekend storms kick off a rainy stretch through next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning rains remain largely offshore with one or two isolated storms on radar before sunrise along the extreme western portion of Cameron Parish. These isolated storms will continue moving toward Sabine Lake and away from Southwest Louisiana. Morning temperatures in the 70s as the sun rises will quickly climb through the 80s and into the 90s today with heat index values between 100 and 105.
Take advantage of these last two drier days through Friday as the pattern will begin to change quite a bit by this weekend. A surge of tropical moisture from a weak tropical wave over the Bahamas will kick up the rain chances beginning Saturday afternoon and especially by Sunday and Monday. These storms will be more widespread as the surge of tropical moisture pushes in by the end of the weekend.
The combination of tropical moisture and a weakening front will keep rain chances higher than normal into the first part of next week. This is certainly not good news for those leaky roofs, but the longer range pattern looks to bring a break in the higher rain chances toward the end of next week and following weekend.
We’re still watching the tropics, and while there are no tropical threats in the Gulf, the basin stays busy farther out to sea with Paulette and Rene staying out to sea. A new area off Africa, which could eventually become named Sally will bear watching as it forms a little farther southward. At this time, there is no threat to the Gulf but is just something we’ll monitor if it does develop.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.