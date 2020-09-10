City of Lake Charles Laura recovery updates - Sept. 10

Hiring a Contractor: Residents are urged to use caution when hiring contractor for services. Before securing services, be sure to check the businesses profile at www.BBB.org. Ask for references and ask for multiple quotes. Request proof of licensure and liability insurance and never pay in full up front. Get all quotes in writing and stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete. If you suspect fraudulent activity on the part of a contractor or other vendor, contact the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana at 337-478-6253 or call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.