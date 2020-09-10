City of Lake Charles Laura recovery updates - Sept. 10

From the City of Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles provides the following update for today, Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Permitting: Employees with the City of Lake Charles Permitting Center are now processing permit requests through www.mypermitnow.org. Staff members are also available to answer questions by phone at 491-1294. City Hall remains closed to the public at this time.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has also established temporary occupancy and damage repair procedures in order to expedite safe occupancy and rebuilding. More information on those procedures can be found here: http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2020-52.pdf
Water and Wastewater Service: City of Lake Charles Water Division customers remain under a boil water advisory until further notice. Residents are still being asked to conserve water and use only for essential tasks.
Crews are actively working to repair water leaks and broken lines on the City’s water lines into private property. If a resident is returning home and finds they do not have water, they should consult with a plumber to check for issues on the resident’s line. Once these repairs are made, the contracted plumber can turn the water back on at the water meter for the resident.
City Wastewater Plants are currently operational and generator power is being used to bring 140 lift stations back online Citywide. Additionally, pump trucks are assisting with these efforts throughout the City.
Citizens are asked to report water leaks, broken water lines or sewage issues by calling 491-1442 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This call center is operational seven days a week.
Online bill payment for water service remains unavailable at this time. Water bill payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1727, Lake Charles, LA 70602. Late fees are not being assessed at this time.
Trash/Garbage: The City has resumed its normal collection routes. These are garbage routes for household waste only. Due to debris piles and low limbs, trucks may not be able to access every street. If you are able to, place your trash receptacle as close to the street as possible, away from debris piles, low-hanging limbs and power lines. Residents whose trash receptacle was lost or damaged during the storm can request a replacement by calling 491-1442. If a resident’s garbage is not collected on their scheduled date, they should call 491-1442.
City of Lake Charles residents can still drop off spoiled goods and household waste at the following locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Grace & Medora Park: 2720 Medora Street
- Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
- Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
Storm debris contractors are currently collecting residential roadside debris. Residents should place debris as close to the roadside as possible without placing it in the roadway, ditches or in front of City drains and/or catch basins. Contractors cannot come onto private property to collect debris. It is extremely important that residents separate debris as described below to help expedite the pick-up process.
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, should be separated from other construction and demolition debris. White goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, should also be emptied out and secured shut before being placed roadside separately from other debris piles. Debris removal contractors will not collect bagged household garbage. These items should be placed in a residential garbage can and placed roadside on your normal garbage collection day.
Debris removal contractors will make multiple passes throughout the City in the coming weeks.
Traffic Safety: Lake Charles Police are asking for the public’s assistance in limiting travel on City streets to essential business only at this time due to the large number of utilities, debris removal and other contractors performing recovery and clean-up operations in the City. All intersections should be treated as 4-way stops. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the city and to proceed with reduced speeds.
Restoration of Electricity: As residents await power restoration to their homes, it is advised that the home’s main breaker be shut off until power is restored to their home.
If you see downed power lines, do not touch them. Call 1-800-Entergy to report the locations of the lines. Entergy customers are also encouraged to visit www.entergy.com/hurricanelaura/ for the latest on the company’s restoration efforts, for helpful information on electrical repairs at your home and for important information on what you need to do in order to make sure your home or business is ready to receive power.
Curfew: A parish-wide dusk until dawn (7 p.m. until 6 a.m.) curfew remains in effect. A parish-wide mandatory evacuation also remains in effect at this time.
Fire and Police Reports: If you need to obtain a fire or police report of any kind from the Lake Charles Fire or Police Departments, call 491-1442 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make this request. Lake Charles Fire and Police Departments will begin processing these requests as Internet service is restored.
Medical Care: For emergent medical care, area hospitals are operational with limited capacities. Both locations, 1905 Country Club Road and 2400 Ryan Street, of Lake Charles Urgent Care is open for non-emergent medical care. Clinic hours for both locations are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Burn Ban: There is currently a parish-wide burn ban in place per the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal in effect as of 8 a.m. today, Monday, August 31. It will remain in effect until further notice.
Price Gouging: Once a state of emergency is declared, a ban on price-gouging takes effect. If you suspect price gouging, to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Section by calling 800-351-4889. When calling, be sure to include the name and address of the merchant as well as the price and receipt of the item or service.
Hiring a Contractor: Residents are urged to use caution when hiring contractor for services. Before securing services, be sure to check the businesses profile at www.BBB.org. Ask for references and ask for multiple quotes. Request proof of licensure and liability insurance and never pay in full up front. Get all quotes in writing and stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete. If you suspect fraudulent activity on the part of a contractor or other vendor, contact the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana at 337-478-6253 or call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
Contractors: Contractors wishing to do business within the City of Lake Charles and/or Calcasieu Parish as asked to register with Calcasieu Parish by calling 721-3800. A satellite registration office has been set up at Prien Lake Park as well.
Connect: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Laura to state-provided hotel rooms. The number to call is 225-342-2727 or families can fill out a form online by visiting http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect.
Contacting the City of Lake Charles: For urgent needs such as reporting water leaks, broken lines, sewage issues, debris in the roadway, etc., residents are asked to call 491-1442. This call center is staffed seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Additionally, as mentioned above, the Mayor’s Action Line can also be reached by calling 491-1346. Residents who are able to do so, should also stay tuned to www.cityoflakecharles.com and www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana for important updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.