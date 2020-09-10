Candles not ruled out as source of fatal fire in Starks

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - A fatal fire in Starks on Sunday was likely accidental, state fire officials say.
A 49-year-old man died in the house fire in the 600 block of La. 109 South, Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said in a news release.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Rodrigue said witnesses told investigators that the man was staying at home to watch it for the owners and was using candles for light due to power outages from Hurricane Laura.
State Fire Marshal’s deputies determined the fire began in the home’s den area where the man was found. A dog also died in the fire.
The official cause remains undetermined, but deputies have not ruled out unattended candles, Rodrigue said.
“State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning reminds all Louisiana residents to always keep candles within eyesight and to extinguish them when leaving or going to sleep the room where they are located. In addition, candles should be kept 3-5 feet away from combustibles and placed on a sturdy surface that is well-ventilated.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.