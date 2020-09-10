Calcasieu Public Defenders' Office trying to rebuild

“It’s very serious, we represent a large portion of people who are accused of crimes in this parish. Their lives are hanging in the balance,” Edmondson said. “Even though the courts are shut down presently, we need to get back up to speed, and those clients need to know that we are here for them, we are still working on their cases. We’re taking steps to try to get set up in a space so that we can get a phone line set up and continue working on the files.”