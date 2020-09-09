13-year-old from Moss Bluff helps repair his community

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles has a long road to recovery ahead and it will take many hands to get it there.
Even the youngest in the community are doing their part to get to the finish line.
First it was the pandemic, now, it’s Hurricane Laura that is postponing 13-year-old Tayler Korn’s return to school.
Though he is not in a desk, he is still learning and life is the lesson.
“It just looked weird coming back and seeing everything destroyed," he said.
Korn evacuated for Hurricane Laura, knowing there would be damage upon return.
But, it wasn’t until he returned and couldn’t recognize the place he calls home, that he realized the power of mother nature.
Now he’s doing his part to restore it to the beautiful town he remembers, and his working partner is his dad, Jason.
“When we work, we re-roof houses. So, just like any houses that might have a leak or something and their place is just getting destroyed every time it rains.”
His father has been in the business for years and knows the dangers and hassles that roof repairing requires.
“A lot of kids at thirteen, I’m sure wouldn’t want to get up and work, especially roofing because it’s not easy so I’ve got a lot of respect for him for that.”
For Tayler, serving a community in need has no minimum age requirement.
“Even though we’re younger than adults, like when I’m working with my dad I can’t do as much but any hands,” Tayler said.
He’s proud of his classmates for taking up the challenge to help out in other ways.
“They’ve been helping hand out food and water to the community.”
Korn says there is no job too small when it comes to helping the Lake Charles community.
“Like cleaning up debris, getting the power lines and trees out of the road so that people don’t hit them, and stuff and they can drive down the road.”
Tayler isn’t sure when he’ll be able to return to school, but he is excited to go back.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.