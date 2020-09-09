Moss Bluff couple decides to leave room moments before tree falls during Laura

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Luck is not something that comes often, but for one Moss Bluff couple it came on the night of Hurricane Laura.
The couple was fortunate enough to make it out of the storm alive.
Christine Johns has been best friends with her neighbor, Caroline, for 20 years.
When Caroline decided not to evacuate for Hurricane Laura, Christine had concerns.
“With Rita we had flooded homes, we had water rising and with this it’s just like everything came from the east and fell west. All of the trees, even going up and down the highway, everything from east to west,” said Johns.
A tree came crashing down, landing right where Caroline and her husband Gene would have been sleeping if it they have not had the hunch to move.
“Sometimes your instincts kick in when there’s danger coming ahead, and she told her husband, she said ‘we need to go to the other end,’ and her granddaughter said as they left the room and got maybe to the living room the tree came down. They would have never survived."
The couple is staying in Houston for the time being until they can make arrangements for their home.
When hearing of the damage to his hometown, Steven Broussard, a retired marine who served 26 years, made the trip from Tennessee to help his friends and family.
“I wasn’t prepared to see the damage that ensued," Broussard said. "It’s surreal, right? You end up being thankful. Honestly, you’re thankful for what you got, you grasp hold of the good things and you make it a good story.”
But, he wasn’t the only one. Friends of his on active duty took a break from serving to help those who needed it the most.
“They’re friends and family so I’m going to help them if I can. Me and Max grew up together but the other guys are just guys that want to help and when they know that people need help they will be there to help them if they’re able.”
Broussard said the devastation is a scene that reminds him of his time in the service.
“I was going through downtown Sulphur when I first got here and with the telephone poles and wires and everything in the streets and the rubble it reminded me of [a war zone] in 2005.”
Steven Broussard is planning to stay for as long as it takes to help his friends and family.
