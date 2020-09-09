LSU researchers to test campus wastewater for COVID-19 cases

“If there are elevated levels measured in the sewage, we can intervene with a more extensive individual testing program so students can be isolated to prevent the spread in any one location. We have months of experience measuring SARS-CoV-2 in Baton Rouge wastewater, so we understand the significance of the numbers that we measure using this technique. Since we are measuring everywhere, we will be able to determine the relative amount of infected students at each location. While we can estimate the number of infected students as one or five or 10 based on literature values, we really are doing the testing to support LSU’s individual medical testing plan.”