LHSAA announces football start date October 1

"There’s really going to be three different groups of people that if something happens in the school were to shut down. They’ll be a group of individuals student athletes who have not been exposed and do not have the virus, but they’re not in school. So they’ll be the ones who can continue to work out. They’ll be the group that’s quarantined. The close contact group. They’ll be shut down for 14 days. They can continue to work out on their own, so at their own house where they are quarantined. Then there are the individuals that test positive. They will be out for a minimum of 10 days, Dr. Stewart said. “They have to have at least the last 48 hours being asymptomatic with no fever reducing medicine. They’ll need a medical providers clearance in order to return. We would just wanna make sure they’re safe. And then like with concussion protocols there’s that seven step return to participation and will do the same kind of thing with them in order to get them back to play.”