Hairstylists thank first responders with free haircut

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With no salon to return to, some hairstylists in Southwest Louisiana are keeping busy by offering free haircuts to those protecting our city as their way of saying thanks.
A team of ten set up shop at the Ritz Academy on Tuesday, ready to cut hair for first responders such as Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Alexander.
“It’s been a month since [I got a haircut],” Alexander said. “Oh, I’m excited. I can’t stand when my hair’s long.”
Alexander is one of many who’s been busy, working for hours to protect people like Kaley Hebert, a displaced worker who hasn’t given up.
“At Dermalogix, the roof came off and so there will be no [workers]...the doors will not reopen," Hebert said. “So we have hairdressers that are looking for places to start working soon...there’s no worries for any of it. When a door closes, another one will open.”
Hebert’s giving back the best way she can.
“I have a heart for giving," Hebert said. " Any possible way I can, whether it’s children, men, women, anything. If they’re putting out their time and effort for us to be able to come home and live a normal life, that’s the least we can do.”
First responders served looks and also took home skin-care products, thanks to Dr. Davis-Fontenot, a dermatologist.
“It’s very easy to get sunburnt right now in the heat of summer," Fontenot said. "We have sunscreen, we have face wash, body wash, shampoo, conditioner...powder, cause you need it.”
There’s something therapeutic about getting a haircut, according to Hebert.
“They just want to feel like themselves again just like you and I."
After Alexander got to rest a little, he thanked Melinda Tilley, his hairstylist.
“This has been great, this really helps us out, it shows us that people still care.”
Hairstylists interested in helping out can check out the Ritz Academy.
