Greinwich Terrace residents clean-up their community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those living in the Greenwich Terrace, it seems like just yesterday that they were cleaning up after Hurricane Harvey.
As a community that was ravaged by high flood waters from Hurricane Harvey and now high winds from Hurricane Laura, residents say rebuilding won’t be easy but it will be possible.
Sidewalks lined with debris, it’s not an uncommon sight for those living in Greenwich Terrace.
“All this is material things...,”says Nate Keller, a lifelong residents.
Though he believes picking up the pieces, yet again, won’t be a challenge.
“This is what I remember about Rita, Katrina, Harvey, Gustav. I went through all of them. There was no race, color, big me, little you. Everybody’s on this same boat.”
For Nate Keller Jr., who now calls New Orleans home, it’s a nostalgic feeling seeing his hometown battered and somewhat broken, but he’s holding on to hope.
“I saw that happen in New Orleans, where the young people didn’t come back and now parts of New Orleans still look like Katrina hit yesterday. I don’t want that to be for Lake Charles because I know the potential and how great it is.”
Cleaning the damage at her parents home, Yolanda Harden says she’s grateful she can stand in the gap for the two longtime educators, her parents, who aren’t here to witness the devastation in their community.
“The house was down to the studs and totally redone in Rita. They lived through that. Fortunately they aren’t here to see the damage that Laura brought because for an older couple that might have been a bit much.”
With much of the area now gutted, tarped and items thrown to the road, those who know it best say all is not lost.
“Ours is bad, but comparatively speaking were very fortunate. It’s just the whole area to be without power. It’s going to take a lot to rebuild."
”We all have to pitch in to make this work, that’s what it’s all about and we will get through it."
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.