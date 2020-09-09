FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, drier and warmer for Thursday

for those cleaning up it has been another warm and humid afternoon as a heat advisory is in place until 6 p.m. for heat indices in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. Make sure to drink plenty of water as you continue to work outside to help stay hydrated. There have also been a few showers and storms popping up across the region and more is expected to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest alerts in case lightning is detected in the area or if heavy rain is nearby. Temperatures will slowly cool down as we move through the evening and we can expect them in the lower 80′s for our evening before falling back into the upper 70′s overnight. We can expect to wake up to lows in the lower and middle 70′s for Thursday morning with a mostly sunny start. Again the main theme for Thursday will be the heat and humidity as temperatures reach the lower and middle 90′s.