FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, drier and warmer for Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm afternoon once again as we are seeing temperatures climb into the lower 90′s with heat indices in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. There have also been a few showers and storms popping up this morning and more will be possible into the afternoon.
for those cleaning up it has been another warm and humid afternoon as a heat advisory is in place until 6 p.m. for heat indices in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. Make sure to drink plenty of water as you continue to work outside to help stay hydrated. There have also been a few showers and storms popping up across the region and more is expected to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest alerts in case lightning is detected in the area or if heavy rain is nearby. Temperatures will slowly cool down as we move through the evening and we can expect them in the lower 80′s for our evening before falling back into the upper 70′s overnight. We can expect to wake up to lows in the lower and middle 70′s for Thursday morning with a mostly sunny start. Again the main theme for Thursday will be the heat and humidity as temperatures reach the lower and middle 90′s.
As we move into the end of the week rain chances will slowly begin to increase as a front back to our west moves a little closer providing the afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures will be warm though with highs in the lower 90′s each afternoon and no relief in the way of a cold front in site. It won’t be a washout at any point, but the scattered showers and storms will be a threat as we head into Sunday especially.
As for next week scattered storms will be the common theme as we see afternoon and evening storms possible each day as the front stalls across the area. Temperatures won’t be moving much as highs are in the upper 80′s to near 90. As for the tropics the Gulf is remaining quiet and that shouldn’t change over the next couple of days. For now keep the water handy as it will be hot and humid over the coming days.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.