FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated morning downpours; more on the way by this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar has been a bit active overnight with a few spotty thunderstorms that continue through sunrise. These passing downpours will continue through mid-morning before taking a break for a bit until more scattered thunderstorms return by this afternoon.
The rain chances today will help temper the heat just a bit but rain isn’t necessarily a welcomed thing as many roofs are still awaiting repair. Rain chances this afternoon will come in the way of scattered thunderstorms that will linger into the early evening. These will bring the possibility of cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds.
Tomorrow will bring less rain and more heat and the rain chances will stay lower into Friday and Saturday before ramping up again later this weekend.
The tropics stay quiet close to home, with nothing bringing any threats to the Gulf over the next several days.
