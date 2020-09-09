Family returns home to find tree in living room and bedroom

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur family came home to a surprise when they returned after Hurricane Laura.
“It took out most of our living room and our entire bedroom,” said Brandi Wiese. “Odds are, we would have been asleep in our room when the tree fell.”
Brandi Wiese and Chris Cox rode out Hurricane Laura with their family in Sulphur.
“I was watching the ceiling like, are you going to stay?” Wiese said.
“We felt the floor kind of bow up a little bit,” Cox said.
“You could feel the house breathing just from the pressure,” Wiese said. “You could hear metal scraping down the road and stuff hitting the house.
”When they returned to their home the next day, Cox says he was not expecting a tree to be inside their trailer.
“Right where I sit all the time, is where the tree fell,” Cox said.
They say they do plan to find a new home soon, but for now, they are just taking things one day at a time.
“We have to try to move,” Cox said. “We’ve been talking to a couple people trying to find places to move to an upgrade from our trailer. It’s kind of like a blessing in disguise that it happened.”
Their trailer also had the porch fall in and some siding come off the home.
