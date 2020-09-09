Calcasieu Police Jury sets up temporary permitting, licensing office at Prien Lake Park

“There are certain things that are being put out there on social media that may not be accurate and we just want our citizens to make sure that they are getting that accurate information and we are here to help our citizens," Calcasieu Parish planner Wes Crain said. "This is our temporary work license program and it’s actually for the unincorporated areas and the municipalities for our out-of-state contractors to be able to come in and register their business with us. We’re not endorsing these businesses, but we are trying to help our citizens help them or show them that there are some credentials that these out-of-state contractors have.”