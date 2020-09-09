Calcasieu Police Jury sets up temporary permitting, licensing office at Prien Lake Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Police Jury is working to help residents rebuilding from Hurricane Laura make sure that contractors are legitimate.
The Police Jury permits department has set up shop at Prien Lake Park to issue very basic licenses to help people avoid fly-by-night operations.
“There are certain things that are being put out there on social media that may not be accurate and we just want our citizens to make sure that they are getting that accurate information and we are here to help our citizens," Calcasieu Parish planner Wes Crain said. "This is our temporary work license program and it’s actually for the unincorporated areas and the municipalities for our out-of-state contractors to be able to come in and register their business with us. We’re not endorsing these businesses, but we are trying to help our citizens help them or show them that there are some credentials that these out-of-state contractors have.”
Contractors or other businesses or nonprofits will need to provide basic info, including proof they are a legitimate business, that they carry liability insurance and have workers comp coverage.
“This really is very basic information assuring out-of-state businesses coming into our community are legitimate businesses," Crain said.
The temporary license is to be placed in the windshield of each vehicle providing recovery service.
