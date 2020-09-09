Automatic SNAP replacements approved for 26 parishes

Regular SNAP benefits for September were issued Sept. 1, rather than on recipients' normal issuance dates of the 1st through the 14th of the month. SNAP recipients who are not already receiving the maximum allotment for their household size will also receive a COVID-related emergency supplement to bring them up to the maximum. Those supplements are scheduled to be loaded on recipients' EBT cards on Sept. 18. A chart showing maximums by household size can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/snap-allotments.