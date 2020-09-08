11-year-old accused of killing 39-year-old family member

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Moss Bluff. Deputies say an 11-year-old shot and killed a family member, 39-year-old Andrew Lafleur III.
Deputies were dispatched to a home on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff around 5 p.m. Monday. They found Lafleur dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The 11-year-old was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree murder.
“You know, this is another unfortunate circumstance under very stressful situations already in our community, so it really saddens us and broke our heart,” Mancuso said. “Obviously with any murder, but when you have an 11-year-old, it’s really sad and disheartening because so many lives now are destroyed, not just on a victim’s side, but even the family of this child. It’s a child. We all have children and / or have relatives that are young children we know who we love and adore. It just doesn’t make any sense to us.”
Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator.
