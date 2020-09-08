Westlake residents take in the damage of their home

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - For Wendy LaPointe, when she and her husband came back to their Westlake home, nothing was the same.
“Seeing a fence that’s we just put up in March, gone. Things that we’ve done around the house, gone,” said LaPointe. “It was just shocking, heartbreaking. It’s so much work you’ve done to your home and then have devastation like and people’s homes lost. Some people don’t even have a roof on their house.”
Like many other homes across the area, the LaPointe’s house suffered structural damage, as well as fallen trees, and broken fences.
“Even our vehicle had damage, our camper had damage, we can’t even put the slide out out. It’s devastating for everyone,” said LaPointe.
As the days go on, she says things become more and more uncertain.
“The adjusters supposed to be here today (Tuesday), we’re not sure,” said LaPointe. “What’s going to be covered, what’s not going to be covered, is FEMA going to help? Do we have to get an SBA loan that we can’t even afford on limited income?”
But with that uncertainty comes hope and the belief that debris will be cleaned up, homes will be repaired, and things will get better.
“That’s today, just try and get one day at a time. Because every day is going to get better. You might have circumstances come into play that might push you back down but with the good Lord’s help there will be a way to go back up.”
Wendy says they do still need things like cleaning supplies and water but said they are thankful for those coming back into the community to give back to those in need.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.