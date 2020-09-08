Prayer and a chainsaw carry Iowa family through Hurricane Laura

IOWA La. (KPLC) - Prayer and a chainsaw - two things that may not seem to make sense together - but for one Iowa family, they did when Hurricane Laura hit.
"We stayed, we rode it out, said Damian Willis, a resident of Iowa for 13 years. “I thought it wasn’t going to be as bad as it was but I stayed up all night praying for about 10 hours that we would make it out safe. I have oak trees surrounding the house so I thought I was pretty insulated but everyone of them fell except for that one, thank God that one didn’t.”
Confined inside their home – a chainsaw became their saving grace.
“Basically made the front door inaccessible, the cypress tree fell on top of the car port so the side door -all the vehicles were trapped in,” Willis said. “So, thankfully I had a little electronic chainsaw – battery-powered - I went to the shop cut it out and then when we were able to get the vehicles out, there was a fallen tree here and a fallen tree here across the road so then we were stuck.”
The home that has provided Willis years of stability, but nothing compared to his family.
“I just prayed for my family’s safety,” Willis said. “Material possessions come later - after that things can be replaced. Granted, you build your life for this stuff, but you can always build and get more.”
While many Iowa families plan to relocate, the Willis family says there’s nowhere else they would rather call home.
“I’m not going anywhere, the food’s too good here in the south so we’ll be here, we’ll rebuild whatever it takes and we’ll just be here for our neighbors,” Willis said.
Willis uses the recovered pieces from the storm damage to create replica swords from movies and anime.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.