La. disaster relief organization helping churches get back on feet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lousiana-based company is helping Sulphur churches recover quickly in order for them to give back to their community.
“There’s always a disarray immediately after a storm,” said Blake Sley, project coordinator for Bales Environmental, a disaster relief organization based out of Kentwood. “Where do you go to get help? Who do you seek out for food, water and necessities? Typically, people in the communities look to their churches for support.”
The company responds to major disasters nationwide, serving as first responders to churches for them to get back on their feet.
“We respond primarily to the churches, so that we can get the churches up and going as quick as possible to respond to the community,” Sley said. “Without the church being able to help the community, then everybody suffers. We’re their support team.”
Bales Environmental teams have been in Sulphur and parts of Lake Charles since before Hurricane Laura made landfall.
“So, we’ve worked with Victory Life Center up the road, we worked with Westley Methodist,” Sley said. “We’re here at Henning United Memorial Methodist.”
Sley says the destruction Laura left behind is staggering, but he and his team are keeping a positive outlook.
“This too will pass,” Sley said. “We’ll get through this. We’ve got help to come. We’ve got help here now. Although it looks devastating and it’s emotionally overwhelming, we try our best to understand that this will pass.”
So far, the company has been able to help thousands of community members.
