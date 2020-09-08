KPLC tours heavily damaged Calcasieu high schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish schools are aiming to start instruction by the end of this month but virtually since almost every facility sustained damage in Hurricane Laura.
Our 7 News crew was given a tour by Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus of three area high schools said to have the most damage.
Inside the halls on LaGrange High School the ceiling tiles are missing and carpeted offices are still wet.
Perhaps the most shocking sight is the auditorium. A gaping hole in the roof and a debris-littered stage.
LaGrange won’t be hosting students anytime soon.
“Hard to believe COVID would have any silver lining, but that might be one of them,” said Bruchhaus talking about online instruction and the moves the district made to go virtual due to COVID-19.
That online instruction may be vital in the education of students at schools like Barbe that were heavily damaged.
Stadium lights plunged into a weightroom and another in a gym. Water damage has caused the gym floors to warp and buckle.
The ceiling and insulation now sit in trash bags, while broken windows are scattered in the courtyard.
“I think we’ve made it to go on September 28,” explains Bruchhaus. “If there are things beyond our control, like physically, that would be the only problem.”
While aiming for a virtual reopening of most schools at the end of September, Bruchhaus is optimistic that some schools will be ready to welcome students before then.
“I think there will be some schools open before the 28th.”
He says the district is ready to move forward reopening those few schools as soon as possible.
Sulphur will not be one of them.
You notice the smell first. Rain poured in after the roof peeled off and saturated the floors. Insulation still hangs in some hallways and the roof has collapsed in some areas.
Like LaGrange, Sulphur’s auditorium was hit. A wall collapsing with a clean break that almost seems intentional.
To best assess the situation across the parish, families and staff are urged to take a survey.
“We’re trying to find out how people are doing, where they are, what are your intentions might be, if they can come back, how soon they can come back, how soon they can be up and running and ready to go online,” said Bruchhaus.
