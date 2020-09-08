Houston River Fire Dept.'s desire to serve their community amid the aftermath

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The devastation left behind from Hurricane Laura has significantly increased the demand for first responders, but navigating the job these days has posed many challenges for local fire crews.
“I’ve been in fire service for 33-years and have never walked away from anything,” said Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe.
Those initial moments following Hurricane Laura will resonate with Lappe forever.
“We train hard and work hard. That’s what we train to do and when you can’t do it, it rips your heart smooth out of your chest...I still get choked up because we had to walk away from it.”
A burning desire to protect and serve complicated by Mother Nature.
“We had guys hiking down long driveways and climbing over debris to make sure no one was home....It took us 3 and a half hours just to get a mile down the road.”
Nearly two weeks since Hurricane Laura devastated Southwest Louisiana emotions are still high, just like the demand for first responders.
“We’ve had one structure call that we couldn’t get to...carbon monoxide, last count...we had twelve and out of those twelve, we had three that were severe.”
As the days go by and more roadways become clear in the Houston River Fire District, Lappe says their ability to answer life-saving calls expands. But they are still at the mercy of generator-powered water.
“If we pull a heavy draw in water system fighting an unnecessary house fire because someone wanted to clean up we could easily collapse this system and start all over again.”
Starting all over again, something the Houston River community knows far too well. Although, Laura managed to destroy much of everything in her path, it didn’t take away the foundation for something better.
“Our community out here isn’t looking for a hand out, but a hand up. We’ve waited four years for this building, what’s another few months to help our community.”
Lappe says now is not the time to resort to burning your trash to assist in the widespread clean-up.
It could deplete the limited resources they have even quicker and could determine if their department is able to make it to more dire calls during this recovery period.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.