FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms are back this afternoon and again for Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The morning forecast starts off with temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity is beginning to become a bit more noticeable today ahead of our next rain chances returning the next couple of afternoons. The storm chances are good for the heat but not for those still needing to make roof repairs. Highs today top out in the lower 90s with heat index values around 103. While there is no official heat advisory in effect, continue to carry out your heat precautions to avoid heat related illnesses.
Your sunrise this morning is at 6:53 AM with a sunset at 7:25 PM. The best chance of storms will continue after the noon hour and through sunset. These downpours will contain cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds but the severe weather threat is low. After sunset, conditions will improve tonight with another repeat forecast ahead for Wednesday with sunshine early on followed by pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.
Thursday and Friday will bring fewer storms to the area and hotter temperatures while we see a break in the more numerous afternoon thunderstorms. A slight uptick in rain chances returns later on by this weekend and early next week as a series of very weak fronts moves closer to the area. Unfortunately these fronts will not be accompanied by any cooler temperatures, but they will keep rain chances in play.
The tropics stay quiet in the Gulf of Mexico and that won’t be changing anytime soon. Elsewhere, Tropical storms Paulette and Rene stay out in the open water of the Atlantic and will pose no threat to land. These eastern Atlantic systems won’t pose any threat to land, but we could see that area remain active on through the next few weeks. Regardless of how active the tropics remain, unless there is an actual threat to the Gulf, there is no reason we should be concerned!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
