FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms are back this afternoon and again for Wednesday

The tropics stay quiet in the Gulf of Mexico and that won’t be changing anytime soon. Elsewhere, Tropical storms Paulette and Rene stay out in the open water of the Atlantic and will pose no threat to land. These eastern Atlantic systems won’t pose any threat to land, but we could see that area remain active on through the next few weeks. Regardless of how active the tropics remain, unless there is an actual threat to the Gulf, there is no reason we should be concerned!