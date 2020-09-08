FEMA sets up drive-in disaster assistance site

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Filing for disaster assistance can be difficult especially right now without power or internet, and that’s why FEMA has set up this drive-through site, so people can ask any questions and get their documents filed.
Lenisha Smith is a FEMA spokesperson.
“If you need to upload social security numbers, or a copy of a bill, or documents, a deed, a title to a house, you can bring that here and upload that to your case,” Smith says.
One by one, cars pulled up to one of the stations to address their FEMA needs.
“It’s been pretty busy,” Smith says. "I know the other day they had about 80 survivors that came through. The day before that, it was probably about 60.”
Hackberry resident, Sandy Rozas, says she is glad this service is available.
“With the technical difficulties everyone’s been having with their phones, and there’s no fax machines, nothing. We have nothing. We don’t even have mailboxes in Hackberry right now,” Rozas says.
Rozas came out to the site to appeal her denial for FEMA assistance.
"I came out here. They made copies of what i needed. They had me fill out a little bit of paperwork, and it wasn’t long at all. I just posted on Facebook telling people how easy [it was]. They should come up here if they need to appeal theirs.”
Smith says it’s important to keep in touch during the recovery process.
“I don’t want people to get discouraged. I want to make sure that they’re keeping in contact with us, whether they’re visiting the disaster recovery centers, they’re calling the FEMA helpline number, which is 1-800-621-3362, and just keeping us updated on their situation,” says Smith.
Smith says they’ll be operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for as long as they are needed.
