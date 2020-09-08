1 dead, 2 Lake Charles evacuees arrested after fatal shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street on Tuesday.
At around 12: 30 p.m., the NOPD and Louisiana State Police arrived at the scene, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
NOPD reported the shooting just before 1 p.m.
NOPD has confirmed that two people were detained at the scene and have been brought in for questioning.
According NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the victim and both people that have been detained are Hurricane Laura evacuees from Lake Charles.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Stephanie Gray at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
