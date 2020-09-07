Volunteers in DeQuincy give elders assistance amid the aftermath

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A group of volunteers in DeQuincy are making sure nobody gets left behind, especially older adults who need help.
As the community comes together to help each other out in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, one group in particular has a heart for the elderly.
With a push of a button Danny Allain started the generator for 81-year-old Mary Jane Harris.
Harris’ home was damaged by Hurricane Laura, without power she says, “I was just depressed like... I didn’t know what to do.”
Then she saw Danny, who gave her a generator for free.
“There are elderly out there that need help and if you can - go out there and help them. Food, water, ice, conversation, just talk with them, they need some people. They don’t have anybody. If they don’t have anybody - they got you,” Allain says.
DeQuincy seniors have also got a friend in 8-year-old Ruby, who is happy to help, just like her dad.
“I feel happy for these other people that don’t really have anyone.”
“This is their beginning, and we took care of those children and did things for them, so let them learn how to take care of others and honey I am so proud, even the children,” Harris said.
There’s a Facebook group called DeQuincy Elderly Assistance for those interested in helping out.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.