Mallard Junction Sewer District asks residents to conserve water

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials for Lake Charles Sewer District 11 are asking customers in the Mallard Junction area to conserve water until electricity is restored.
The district is operating a low-pressure system which requires electricity to power individual lift stations. Because of the power outage caused by Hurricane Laura the use of excessive water during this time will cause the sewer to overflow.
If customers have any questions they can call officials at 337-721-3754.
