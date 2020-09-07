Louisiana Realtors Association helping members following storm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has seen an outpouring of generosity from across the nation and from here at home.
One group coming to meet their members’ needs is the Louisiana Association of Realtors.
“The realtors stick together,” said Norman Morris, CEO of the Louisiana Association of Realtors. “They help each other and their families out, and also the community here in general.”
In realizing the need of individual realtors affected by Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Realtors decided to lend a hand.
“The Louisiana Realtors have come over to try to help with needed supplies,” Morris said. “With resources to help get these individual realtor members and their families off their feet, to lift their spirits up, and provide them with the needed supplies they may need right after the storm, and some funding to help them go forward to start the process of rebuilding.”
Debbie Link, president of the Southwest Louisiana Association of Realtors, says they are thankful for the organization’s help.
“It’s amazing, the people who have come in from our state and out of state to help us,” Link said. “So, we are strong and we’re going to just start working to bring it back to what it was. It’ll take a while.”
Yvette Melancon traveled from Lafayette to feed hot meals to area realtors.
“Oh my goodness, it’s the most wonderful feeling to be able to do this,” she said. “This is what I do, and it’s what I continue to do.”
“Realtors are in the community every day, doing the good,” Morris said. “They’re going to be out there helping the communities come back here in SWLA, and they’re going to get involved just like they they’ve always done and build these individuals back up one house, one business at a time.”
“It’s thrilling for us to be able to give back and help out our fellow realtors,” said Eloise Gauthier, secretary treasurer for the Louisiana Realtors Association. “We’re all one family and it’s just family providing for family.”
