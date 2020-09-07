Hackberry’s Blue Horizon Seafood assesses their damage from Hurricane Laura

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - One Hackberry business is dedicated to serving its community with the freshest seafood, but after being hit by Hurricane Laura, they’re not sure when they’ll be able to reopen.
Blue Horizon Seafood closed their doors and evacuated for Hurricane Laura, but when they returned they found half of their boats did not survive.
“Well not this bad, I knew we would have some wind damage, I figured some trees down and a couple things tore up but, shoot, when we came I was like ’dang that’s a little worse than what we thought,’” said Randall Richard, manager of Blue Horizon Seafood. “If you go into Hackberry its completely demolished, everywhere you look is tore up.”
A storm locals are saying is the worst they’ve every seen.
“But whenever Rita hit it was pretty bad too, but this is worse than Rita. The wind was damage was way worse, had trees down all over the place, people in Hackberry lost most of their houses and our shop is all tore up, boats sunk all over the place.”
Out of the 27 boats docked at Blue Horizon only 14 survived the strom.
“The boats that went down they can’t be recovered, they’re all tore up just like this right here and 11 of our fleet is down I think there’s only about 14 left in the fleet. But everyone Is trying to pick up the pieces at the house and they’ll come to see what they can do with the boats.”
However, getting back on the water is the least of their concerns, that is if there’s anything left in it.
“We don’t know if we have shrimp because no one has gone out on the water, see how black the water is, fish floating up. Maybe in a couple weeks when we get everything back in line and get electricity and stuff we can get some boats to go out and trying to see what’s happening. Well get it back together, were Cajun.”
For 45-years Blue Horizon Seafood has served the community of Hackberry and their next step is to repair their building and get back on the water.
