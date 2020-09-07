Goosport restaurant gives back to its Community.

GOOSPORT, La. (KPLC) - Today, car after car lined up at Lynn’s Seafood in Goosport to grab a free plate of food.
Truc Truong is volunteering at her mom’s restaurant to serve plates to the community.
“Helping out the community is all we want to do,” she said.
She says although they have damages, with the help of a generator, they still can prepare food.
“We’ve done over 300 trays.”
They use an assembly line to get the job done. The food is prepared in the kitchen, and next out through a drive-thru window.
Others even traveled from Texas to help.
“I live in orange Texas and we flooded twice during Harvey and Amelia so we know what it’s like to rebuild again,” said Do.
People in the community said their generosity means a lot during times like this.
“We’ve been going through a lot be traveling and moving from place to place,” they said.
“My house is damaged, but I just been living there "
Truong said they enjoy paying it forward to people in community who have shown them support over the last 20 years.
“I think to see the people that come here and have supported us through all those years seeing their faces just means a bunch,” she said.
Truong said they plan to have another community lunch.
