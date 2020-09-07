Goosport residents speak on the damage in their community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents in the Northern Lake Charles area suffered severe home damage from Hurricane Laura.
Clifton Thomas rode out the storm in his home in the Goosport area in northern Lake Charles.
“Sounded like a freight train came through here,” Thomas said. “I actually watched a tree fall, a big old oak tree. I watched my partners roof come off his house. The city is tearing up.”
He’s now helping repair the damage it caused to his community
Thomas says he’s beyond thankful for everyone who has come to help with cleanup efforts.
“I’m very, very, very, very grateful for all the people who’ve came from everywhere,” Thomas said. “I’ve met people from Chicago, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, just to help. I’m very grateful about that.”
Tommey Cole and his family decided to leave home before the storm.
“This is what we came back too, a devastated city. It’s a mess. Houses are torn up, the whole city’s torn up,” Cole said.
Cole says he wasn’t expecting to return to so much destruction.
“We’ve got trees knocked down in the yard,” said Cole. “One tree fell right on the side of the house and if a branch breaks, we’re trying to get people to remove it, it’s going to destroy the side of the house. There’s a lot of rebuilding that has to be done.”
