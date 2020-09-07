FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances at or above normal this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If this was a normal day most of you would have been out enjoying Labor Day today with little rain to interfere, but of course today is NOT a normal day. Those of you in SWLA are still dealing with the heat and humidity while trying to cleanup and recover from Hurricane Laura.
Fortunately rain was very limited today, though a few showers developed late in the afternoon. These will come to an end after sunset, if not sooner. We even had a slight break from the humidity with lower dewpoints making it feel slightly less uncomfortable.
Now to the bad news, the heat will remain in place with temperatures reaching the low 90s. However the heat index will likely top out in the low 100s each afternoon. Use extreme caution while working outdoors and please drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in any shade you can find.
I see little reason to focus on the forecast beyond the next few days as most of you are likely most concerned about tomorrow and want to take things day by day. Long range models now show little change heading our way anytime soon, meaning no cold fronts...
Just in case you do care, we are still in hurricane season and there are a few systems out there. In fact, we have 2 named systems way out in the Atlantic, but NONE of them pose ANY threat to SWLA. I feel it is insensitive to talk about that in detail unless there is a threat to us considering what we went through 2 weeks ago. Trust me, we are watching things for you though!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
