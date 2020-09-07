FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Labor Day will bring more heat and humidity; rain chances also return later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast for your Labor Day, which has taken on a new meaning in SW Louisiana, will cooperate for continued clean-up and recovery efforts that are well underway across the area. Temperatures start off in the 70s this morning, warming into the 90s this afternoon. While no official heat advisory is in effect, heat index reading between 100 and 105 this afternoon will still create some hazards for those working outdoors and not drinking plenty of water and taking breaks.
There were a couple of isolated late afternoon storms on Sunday, and while that will again be possible today, chances of rain stay less than 20% overall. Temperatures this evening will drop back through the 80s and into the lower to middle 70s overnight. The upper level ridge weakens over the area starting Tuesday which will open up a better opportunity for scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rain chances begin to increase to around 30% tomorrow afternoon and stay in place each day for much of the rest of the week.
Unfortunately, no big breaks in the heat as models had been teasing at a cool front but have now backed off on that for at least this week. The best hope of heat relief will be slightly less humidity and cooling showers and thunderstorms during the day. Even if you miss out on the rain, hopefully some added clouds at times will help with the heat. Lows at night in the 70s with daily highs in the 90s.
The tropics remain active but nothing threatening the Gulf of anywhere close to home for that matter. While Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the Atlantic and a new area is likely to develop near Africa, neither system poses a threat to the Gulf of Mexico and that trend should continue over at least the next 7 to 10 days.
