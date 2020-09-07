FEMA answers some questions for SWLA residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We know a lot of you have questions about FEMA’s critical care assistance and who qualifies for the $500 payment.
KPLC’s Rhonda Kitchens spoke with FEMA representative Lenisha Smith about what those who have been denied can do now to get the help they need.
Lenisha Smith: “So, that 500 dollars that’s under the critical needs assistance program, so that’s the one time payment of $500 and that is for survivors who have been displaced from their homes and they have a critical or immediate need for financial assistance. So, when they’re registering for FEMA assistance they have to assert that at that time and let us know that ’hey, I’ve been displaced from my home. I had to evacuate and I have this critical and immediate need’.”
Rhonda Kitchens: “Now, what happens to the people who, because right now our police jury, our mayor, our governor is still asking people to leave our area because it’s not safe here. So what do these people do?”
Smith: “I highly recommend to call that 1-800 number, the 1-800-621-3362, let them know that your situation has changed try to revise your application as well and then if that still isn’t going through in time, every survivor has a right to appeal FEMA’s decisions and make sure you are keeping those documentations just to prove your situation at that time.”
Kitchens: “Let’s say people have stayed in their home, generator costs... they’re running out of money to run their generators at this point. They’re running out of money for supplies just to survive in their homes. Is that appeal process also for them?”
Smith: “Yes ma’am, you can appeal whether you’re deemed eligible or ineligible for FEMA assistance, you can appeal that but you also can appeal the amount that FEMA has granted you through that assistance program as well so if you don’t agree with the amount again, make sure you’re keeping those documentations and letting us know hey, I had to get this, this, and this, and here are the receipts to show that.”
Smith says you can also visit one of the FEMA centers set up in SWLA for additional help.
