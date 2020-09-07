FEMA answers some questions for SWLA residents

Lenisha Smith: “So, that 500 dollars that’s under the critical needs assistance program, so that’s the one time payment of $500 and that is for survivors who have been displaced from their homes and they have a critical or immediate need for financial assistance. So, when they’re registering for FEMA assistance they have to assert that at that time and let us know that ’hey, I’ve been displaced from my home. I had to evacuate and I have this critical and immediate need’.”