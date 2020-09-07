Cameron Parish updates on Laura recovery - Sept. 7

Cameron OEP/OHSEP encourages residents to fill out this survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles). Information collected here will help parish, state, and federal authorities understand how and where locations were impacted by this disaster event. This survey is to be used only for reporting damage or loss of personal property. Completion of this survey is not an application for or guarantee of assistance, nor does it initiate a claim to your insurance provider. Note that any information submitted via this form may become public information.