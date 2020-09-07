Cameron Parish updates on Laura recovery - Sept. 7

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - From the Cameron Parish Police Jury.
MOSQUITO SPRAYING MONDAY
Two planes today will continue spray areas of the parish with the highest mosquito populations as part of a contract with Dynamic Aviation.
Due to bad weather, some recent spray missions had to be postponed.
FEMA MOBILE SITE CLOSES MONDAY
Monday is the last day of operation of Cameron Parish’s FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center at the Ag Extension Center at 10098 Gulf Highway in Lake Charles. It closed at 5 p.m.
FREE GAS AND GAS CARDS TUESDAY AT GRAND LAKE
Chevron is giving away 8,000 gallons of gas and $15,000 in gas gift cards for Hurricane Laura relief for local citizens and first responders.
It will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Grand Lake High School distribution site, 1039 La. 384, behind the elementary wing. (NOTE: The giveaway is not in Bell City, as first announced Sunday.)
The fuel and gas cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to as many people as possible to help with their immediate fuel needs.
Locals and emergency personnel are invited to stop by the “Giving Back to Cameron Parish” Distribution Site to receive up to 20 gallons of free gasoline per household and the gas gift cards.
This giveaway is in collaboration with Louisiana Coastal Relief and Recovery and Retif Oil and Fuel.
FREE PASTA MEALS WEDNESDAY
Grand Lake, Big Lake and Sweetlake will be treated to a hot pasta meal at 3 p.m. Wednesday by John Moore and Palazzo’s Restaurant. Pastor Chris Howerton is hosting at the Grand Lake Faith Temple parking lot.
MOVE IT TO THE CURB
Cameron Parish residents and business owners are reminded by Cameron OHSEP to push debris to the roadside for cleanup.
HOW TO HELP OTHERS
The Cameron Parish Police Jury has a call-in number for people who want to volunteer their time, share their equipment or make donations. Call (720) 212-1038.
DAMAGE SURVEY
Cameron OEP/OHSEP encourages residents to fill out this survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles). Information collected here will help parish, state, and federal authorities understand how and where locations were impacted by this disaster event. This survey is to be used only for reporting damage or loss of personal property. Completion of this survey is not an application for or guarantee of assistance, nor does it initiate a claim to your insurance provider. Note that any information submitted via this form may become public information.
DISASTER ASSISTANCE
Apply for disaster assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The FEMA disaster code is 4559. You’ll need to provide the Social Security numbers of everyone in your household.
