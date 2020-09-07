Calcasieu Parish School Board’s reopening plan amid Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released information on their reopening plan amid Hurricane Laura.
The district is still finalizing its plans for virtual learning, but is set to start it Sept. 28.
This virtual plan is for ALL CPSB students. However, it is not affiliated with the virtual program (CPSB Connected Classrooms) that was originally planned for the 20-21 school year.
Until schools and facilities are ready for the return of face-to-face students, the virtual plan will be the primary educational option.
As individual schools are repaired and deemed ready for students, they will be reopened, leading to some schools being open before others.
“We know that many families will have questions as to the details of this plan. We do not have all of the answers at this time, but we are actively working on all aspects of the plan to offer as much information to families as possible including device/internet access, course offerings, orientation, and much more,” says Holly Holland, Public Information Officer for CPSB. “Please bear with us as we work out all of the details.”
It is important to note that these educational plans based on the restoration of power to Calcasieu parish. The school board will keep families updated as new developments occur.
CPSB is also asking families to complete the attached short survey for each of their students.
The survey is available until Sept. 20. The form will need to be completed for all CPSB students, whether they were enrolled in the face-to-face or the virtual option for this school year.
If you need assistance or have questions about the survey, please send an email to virtual@cpsb.org.
