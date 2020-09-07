Alabama hibachi chef takes his services to Laura-stricken Hackberry

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers from all over the country are traveling to the Gulf Coast to help with recovery efforts.
One Alabama man drove to Hackberry and slept in his van overnight so he could wake early enough to cook for those who need it most.
Lineman are working from dusk to dawn to restore power to the coast, but for those in for the Hackberry community, the wait for electricity could be weeks and maybe even months.
When Hibachi Joe, a private chef out of Dothan, Alabama, saw the damage the coast sustained from Hurricane Laura, he didn’t know exactly where he was going, he just knew he had to make the trip.
With his private chef business and restaurant in his rear view mirror and his grill and cooler in his trunk, he drove six hours and ended up in Hackberry.
“I had to cancel and slow down some of it so I could have some time coming out here and giving my service,” Joe said. “Giving my time for these wonderful great people that really need hot food.”
He was overwhelmed by the damage he saw but moreso by the spirit of the community.
He packed enough to cook 300 meals, but with donations from the Hackberry community he can cook for more than 1,000 people without power and for the crews working to get it restored - many hours away from home and family.
“The other storms I’ve worked, this is definitely the worst,” said lineman Tanner Rayborn. “The damage here is terrible. I feel bad for the people.”
“But having a hot meal makes the day a little easier.”
“It means a lot because we’re out there working hard, hungry,” said lineman Ross Bailey. “It’s too hot. It’s real nice people out here.”
Hibachi Joe says he’ll stay as long as he can cook.
