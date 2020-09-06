FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot, but drier afternoon; remaining hot for Labor Day

Remember as you continue to clean up to keep plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated as the warm and humid conditions will continue to persist into the new week. For the rest of the evening rain chances will remain low and that will be the case into Monday as well as the lower humidity values will continue to stick around as we have northerly flow returning. Temperatures will fall nicely after sunset as we drop back into the lower and middle 80′s, but we can expect another nice start to our Labor Day as we see lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for Monday morning. Another day full of sunshine can be expected for Monday as high pressure keeps things clear, but much like the last couple of afternoons highs will climb back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The nice thing is that rain chances are low and that will help with the clean up as the weather won’t be an issue other than the heat.