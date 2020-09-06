FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot, but drier afternoon; remaining hot for Labor Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another afternoon with highs into the lower 90′s with plenty of sunshine. The good news is that we have seen slightly drier air working its way into Southwest Louisiana and that has kept the heat indices down.
Remember as you continue to clean up to keep plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated as the warm and humid conditions will continue to persist into the new week. For the rest of the evening rain chances will remain low and that will be the case into Monday as well as the lower humidity values will continue to stick around as we have northerly flow returning. Temperatures will fall nicely after sunset as we drop back into the lower and middle 80′s, but we can expect another nice start to our Labor Day as we see lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for Monday morning. Another day full of sunshine can be expected for Monday as high pressure keeps things clear, but much like the last couple of afternoons highs will climb back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The nice thing is that rain chances are low and that will help with the clean up as the weather won’t be an issue other than the heat.
Into the middle part of the week things look to change as a front has it’s eyes set out Southwest Louisiana, which will mean the chance of showers and storms will be on the increase. Yesterday we talked about temperatures being cooler as well, but models have trended that it might not be a nice cool down after all. Highs look to remain in the middle and upper 80′s thanks to an increase in cloud cover as well as storm chances. This starts as we head into Tuesday with a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Better rain chances come as we head into Wednesday as the front is a little closer and that will continue to be the case as we head into Thursday and Friday.
For now it doesn’t look to be an all day washout and a lot can change with the forecast as we go into the middle and ending of the week. For now lets focus on the short term, which is Monday and Tuesday with the main weather story being the heat and humidity. Keep the rain gear handy Tuesday just in case of an isolated storm, but more importantly keep plenty of water and Gatorade nearby as you clean up. Have a great week and we will get through this together!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.