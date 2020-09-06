FEMA setting up Disaster Recovery Center in Jeff Davis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA announced today that a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center will open in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday, Sept. 7, to help residents affected by Hurricane Laura.
Unlike standard in-person facilities, this new center is COVID-19 safe and easy for residents to have documents scanned into their case file.
FEMA personnel will staff the drive-thru, scan documents, assist with registration, and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.
FEMA says the center will operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicle, and specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.
No appointments are necessary, and the center will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The new center is located at Lacassine High School, 409 Algonia Ave., Lacassine, LA 70650.
Calcasieu Parish also has a center operating at the Calcasieu Parish School Board, 3310 Broad St., Lake Charles, LA 70615.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.