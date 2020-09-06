Churches of all denominations gather to bring relief to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although most churches in Southwest Louisiana were unable to hold services today, various denominations shared their faith through hurricane relief efforts.
First Baptist Church in Covington, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and School in Slidell, St. Margaret Mary and a representative of Pope John Paul High School all showed up in a time of need.
Each group showing how they spread the Word, one good deed at a time.
Drinks, Gatorade, bug spray and oil for generators have all been hard for people to come by.
”We’re with the Louisiana disaster relief team, it’s a Christian organization with the Baptist Association”
All showing up to help Southwest Louisiana weather the aftermath of the storm.
”We have a disaster relief team that has chainsaws and tractors, and we just knew it was the opportunity to come and be able to serve people.“
Jeremy Block, pastor of Maplewood First Baptist Church, says they are trying to help in any way possible.
“We’re trying to help people out any way we can. We’re giving supplies out 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days. We’re running chainsaw crews trying to get yards cleaned up, cut out of houses. To just try to help get life more like normal, and give people some hope,” Block said. “We’ve been networking with people we know from Miami to West Texas trying to get supplies. If we hear from our community what we need, we can generally try to get it here in two days.” Block continued saying, “We’ve had crews come from Northeast Texas, Southeast Louisiana helping do those things. So, we’re either running our crews that are coming through the church, or we’re signing people up and sending them to the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief”
The days are long and temperatures scorching, but crews say this is a labor of love.
”We’re just really proud to be able to serve the Lord in this way.“
”Oh, it’s awesome. It’s what keeps us going. It’s what we’re here for.“
You can sign up for free tree and debris help at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, or you can sign up at Maplewood First Baptist in Sulphur.
